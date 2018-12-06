Image caption NHSGGC said the latest work had included chemical treatment and the replacement of drains, taps and sinks.

The Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Glasgow has said work to resolve problems with bacteria in the water in two cancer wards has been completed.

Four child cancer patients were moved to an adult ward in the adjoining Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) when the problems were discovered.

The other 18 patients from ward 2A and the outpatients who attended ward 2B switched to another ward in the QEUH.

It followed several new cases of patients being affected by bacteraemia.

The hospital said the latest work had included chemical treatment and the replacement of drains, taps and sinks.

Ward 2A has a combination of haemato-oncology patients and other cancer patients.

During the first six months of the year, a number of patients in wards 2A and 2B suffered the effects of bacteraemia.

Ventilation system

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde (NHSGGC) said extensive work was carried out on the taps in the wards at that time.

But in September, six new cases were reported and an incident management team was set up.

NHSGGC said the latest work would also involve a £1.25m upgrade to the ventilation system in the area around the two wards.

Kevin Hill, RHC hospital director, said: "As our patients and staff had already relocated to another ward, this provided a good opportunity to carry out this upgrading of the system.

"We have informed patients, their families and our staff about the plans for the ward and I am grateful for their understanding.

"While the BMT unit has already had a ventilation upgrade, its proximity to ward 2A means that the best option is for those patients also to remain in the adult hospital until all work is completed."