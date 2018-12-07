Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Owen Hassan's mother makes emotional public plea

The mother of a man who died after being stabbed outside the pub she owned has begged the public for information about his killers.

Owen Hassan, a 30-year-old father-of-three, was found fatally injured in Greenview Street in the Pollokshaws area of Glasgow on 7 November.

Police said the "sustained and vicious" attack was carried out by two men who lay in wait behind the Old Stag Inn.

Mr Hassan died from his injuries at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital.

His mother AnnMarie Lynch said life would never be the same for her or the rest of her family.

'Violently killed'

Reading out a prepared statement, she added: "I still can't believe that he's gone. I expect him to walk through the door as he did every day. Owen was a loving father.

"I hope that no other family has to endure this experience and suffering, and believe that someone out there must have information that could help catch the two men who violently killed my son Owen."

Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an "sustained and vicious" attack

Ms Lynch said: "As a mother I beg anyone out there who has any information at all that could help catch these men to please contact the police immediately.

"It won't bring Owen back but at least I will know that they can't hurt another family the way they've hurt mine."

In the hours before Mr Hassan was stabbed he had dinner with a friend at the Oro restaurant in Kilmarnock Road in Shawlands at about 17:30, before arriving at the Old Stag Inn bar about five hours later.

After leaving the pub a short time later, he was approached by two men who chased after him before attacking him.

Image copyright Google Image caption Police believe Owen Hassan's killers lay in wait for him behind the Old Stag Inn

Mr Hassan managed to make his way back to the pub where his mother and other customers tried to help him, and emergency services were called. However, despite their efforts he later died in hospital.

'Emotive nature'

The man leading the murder investigation, Det Ch Insp Martin Fergus said: "This was a sustained and vicious and planned attack by two individuals intent on causing Owen serious, serious harm.

"I would appeal to the clear emotive nature of this, to anybody with any information whatsoever surrounding the death of Owen Hassan.

"They've left his distraught mother and father, and three young children all under the age of 10, in the lead-up to Christmas. I would ask they have a deep look and consider any information they have."