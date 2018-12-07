Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Mohammad Abu Sammour died from his injuries

A 27-year-old man has been charged in connection with the death of a security guard Mohammad Abu Sammour.

Mr Sammour, 49, was found critically injured at a new housing development near Newarthill, North Lanarkshire. He died in hospital.

The father-of-four's white Peugeot Partner van was later found burnt out. A 21-year-old man was charged in November.

The 27-year-old is expected to appear at Hamilton Sheriff Court on Monday.