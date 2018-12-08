Image copyright Google Image caption The suspect was seen loitering in Crow Road near bollards at Foulis Lane before the attack

Police are looking for a man who attacked and robbed a pregnant woman on a Glasgow street.

The 27-year-old woman was walking near the Morrisons store on Crow Road at about 19:50 on Friday when a man approached her from behind and struck her on the head.

He grabbed her handbag after she fell to the ground.

The victim was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital to be checked over by medical staff.

Police said she had been left badly shaken by the incident.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 7in tall with an average build. He is believed to be in his 30s.

He was wearing a black hooded jacket and black trousers at the time of the attack.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage from local businesses as part of their investigation.

'Cowardly and contemptible'

Det Sgt Robert Bowie said inquiries had so far shown that the suspect was loitering in Crow Road near the bollards at Foulis Lane before the attack.

He added: "His actions are cowardly and contemptible and it's imperative we trace him.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to consider if you noticed this man - perhaps he caught your eye when he was loitering near the bollards.

"The stolen bag is a mustard-coloured handbag, which the suspect may have discarded.

"If anyone finds the bag, I would ask them to hand it into police as we can examine it for forensic opportunities."