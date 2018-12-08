Image copyright Google Image caption It is understood the incident happened at McGill's bus yard in Johnstone

A man has died after being struck by a bus in Renfrewshire.

Police said the 43-year-old was hit in Cochranemill Road, Johnstone, at about 00:50 on Friday. It is understood the incident happened at McGill's bus yard.

The man was taken to the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley but died from his injuries in the early hours of Saturday.

Police said the Health and Safety Executive had been informed about the incident and inquiries were ongoing.