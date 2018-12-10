Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra on Orbiston Road, near Hamilton Road on Sunday evening

A woman has been seriously injured after being hit by a car in North Lanarkshire.

The 38-year-old was struck by a red Vauxhall Astra while crossing Orbiston Road, near Hamilton Road in Bellshill, at about 17:15 on Sunday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

Police Scotland are now looking for anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them.

Sgt Craig McDonald said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward. Our officers have spoken to a number of people, however, we would appeal to anyone we have not spoken to to get in contact.

"We would also ask anyone who may have dashcam footage and was on Orbiston Road or nearby last night to get in touch."