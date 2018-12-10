Image copyright Google Image caption The man went into McDonalds on Trongate after being assaulted

Police have appealed for witnesses after a serious assault in Glasgow's Trongate area.

A 32-year-old man suffered serious facial injuries which police said may leave him permanently scarred.

The man went into McDonald's on Trongate for help at about 20:00 on Sunday after he was assaulted with a weapon.

Police said they were hoping to get a description for the person or people responsible.

Det Con Kieron Frost, of Police Scotland, said: "We are currently in the early stages of this investigation and are appealing for anyone who may have seen the incident take place, or was in McDonald's at the time the man raised the alarm.

"This man has received serious facial injuries, which may leave permanent scarring. It is vital that we trace the person or persons responsible."