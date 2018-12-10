Image copyright Facebook Image caption Mark O'Brien jumped in the water but did not resurface

The police response to reports of people using a former quarry was "proportionate", the watchdog said.

The private company which owned the disused quarry reported evidence that people had been using the quarry, but did not ask police to attend.

The same night, Mark O'Brien's body was recovered from the water.

The Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (Pirc) said there was no evidence to show the death may have been prevented had police attended.

On the afternoon of 28 May, the supervisor at Craigiehill quarry in Troon contacted police to report evidence of people using the quarry over the weekend.

Pirc said the supervisor asked the police to "give the area attention while on patrol, but did not request that they attend at that time".

Body recovered

There was no indication that anyone was currently at the quarry and, due to other demands on resources, no officers were available to visit the quarry.

Later that day, as no further calls had been made to police, the incident was closed.

That evening, friends of 28-year-old Mark O'Brien contacted the emergency services after he jumped into the water and did not resurface.

They later recovered his body.

Pirc found that Hillhouse Quarry Group Ltd, the private company which owned the quarry, had "sole responsibility for its safety and security".

Despite taking precautions including fencing and danger signs, 11 reports were made to Police Scotland between 2015 and 2018 about people using the quarry.

Pirc's report found no evidence to suggest that had the police attended the quarry in the afternoon then Mr O'Brien's death could have been prevented.

It also found that the police response to the 10 previous reports made were also "appropriate and proportionate to the circumstances reported".