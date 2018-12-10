Image copyright Sanctuary Group Image caption Andy Scott with the completed clay sculpture before it was cast in bronze

A statue of Charles Rennie Mackintosh is being unveiled in Glasgow on the 90th anniversary of his death.

The memorial, created by Kelpies sculptor Andy Scott, will mark the completion of a £60m regeneration project in Anderston.

The artwork was commissioned by builder Sanctuary Group and will be revealed by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP leader will also pay tribute to the renowned artist, architect and designer.

Ahead of the ceremony, Ms Sturgeon said: "This magnificent new Charles Rennie Mackintosh statue is a fantastic addition to Glasgow and recognises the incredible legacy of one of Scotland's most iconic architects, designers and artists.

"It is a privilege to officially unveil Andy Scott's installation, which now stands in pride of place in Anderston - an area transformed through the 10-year regeneration project."

Image caption Charles Rennie Mackintosh became the face of Glasgow style

The monument's creator, Andy Scott, said: "Most of my memories as a Glasgow School of Art student have Mr Mackintosh's beautiful building as a backdrop. His distinctive architectural styling and the sculpted detailing of that building undoubtedly influenced my career path.

"I am immensely proud to have created this distinctive bronze statue of him, especially here in his home city. There can't be many Scots who deserve recognition more than Charles Rennie Mackintosh."

Mr Scott created the sculpture in clay before it was cast into bronze.

The completed statue weighs three tons, is 2.8m (9ft) tall and sits on a 2.2m (6.5ft) plinth. It shows Mackintosh sitting on the famous high-backed chair he designed for Glasgow's Argyle Street Tea Rooms. The statue faces west from a section of Argyle Street reinstated during the Anderston regeneration.

'Humble but brilliant Glaswegian'

Mr Scott said: "What better time to formally recognise this humble but brilliant Glaswegian than at the end of the year celebrating the 150th anniversary of his birth?

"I hope the sculpture becomes a much-loved local and city-wide tribute to this genius of Scottish architecture."

The regeneration project was a collaboration from Sanctuary Scotland Housing Association, the Scottish government and Glasgow City Council to transform Anderston's housing stock.

The 10-year project saw many 1960s blocks demolished and replaced with 540 affordable homes.

Craig Moule, of Sanctuary Group, said: "We believe Andy's statue is a fitting way to mark the completion of Sanctuary's regeneration of Anderston.

"We couldn't have asked for a more apt artwork to acknowledge all that is great about Glasgow.

"The thousands of people who'll pass the statue each day will help to ensure Mr Mackintosh's memory lives on."