Image copyright Glasgow South West Food Bank Image caption Jack Valentine raised money for children living in poverty

A kind-hearted teenager has raised funds to ensure children living in poverty in Glasgow receive a festive treat for Christmas.

Jack Valentine gathered enough donations to buy 100 selection boxes, which he donated to a food bank.

Organisers of Glasgow South West food bank, which runs out of Mosspark Baptist Church, have praised the 15-year-old for his "amazing generosity".

Jack, from Paisley, said: "Everyone deserves a selection box at Christmas."

Image copyright Glasgow South West Food Bank Image caption Jack bought 100 selection boxes for the Mosspark food bank

The chocolate treats will be handed to any child who attends the food bank, as well as the church's youth clubs.

Earlier this year the Joseph Rowntree Foundation estimated one in four Scots children - almost 250,000 - live in poverty.

Jack is expected to visit the food bank on Tuesday and meet the children who will receive a selection box.

Dionne Abbott, who operates the food bank, said: "Jack told us every child deserves a selection box at Christmas, and we are overwhelmed by his generosity at such a young age to want to carry out such an act of kindness.

"We thought it would be great for Jack to visit and learn more about the work we do, experiencing firsthand the reality of the difference he has made."