Image copyright Google Image caption Two trucks were stolen from the yard in Linwood

Two men broke into a haulage yard and stole two trucks containing a six-figure sum of alcohol in Renfrewshire.

Police have launched inquiries after the pair entered the Malcolm Logistics yard on Burnbrae Road, Linwood at about 17:00 on Sunday while wearing hi-vis clothing.

One of the trucks was driven behind a small black car to Riverpark Industrial Estate on Bridge Street.

The trailer was then disconnected, fitted to another cab and driven away.

The theft was discovered around midnight and police were called.

Officers have since recovered one of the trucks in East Kilbride.

Police have asked members of the public with information to come forward, particularly anyone who was in the area at the time with dashcam footage.

Det Sgt Michael Lochrie from Paisley CID said: "Extensive inquiries are underway and we are appealing for anyone with information regarding this incident to please get in touch.

"In particular we would ask anyone who was in the vicinity of Riverpark Industrial Estate around 5pm yesterday evening and may have noticed any suspicious activity to contact police.

"We would also urge motorists with dashcams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured anything which could be of significance to our inquiries."