Man charged over death of woman in Ayr

  • 10 December 2018
Police activity at house
Image caption Police officers were called to the house early on 28 November

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an death in Ayr.

The body of 41 year-old Ann McLean was found in a house in Main Road, Ayr on Wednesday 28 November.

The arrested man is 53 years old.

He is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.

