Man charged over death of woman in Ayr
- 10 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has been arrested and charged in connection with an death in Ayr.
The body of 41 year-old Ann McLean was found in a house in Main Road, Ayr on Wednesday 28 November.
The arrested man is 53 years old.
He is expected to appear at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.