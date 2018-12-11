Image caption Darren Sinclair's body was found on waste ground in Drumchapel

A 34-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the death of Darren Sinclair in Glasgow.

The body of Mr Sinclair, who was 27, was found on waste land near Invercanny Place on 6 November.

The arrest follows the court appearance, last month, of a man charged with the murder of Mr Sinclair.

Robert Dunn, 20, was accused of acting with another person and of killing Mr Sinclair in the Drumchapel area of the city.

Mr Dunn made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court on 12 November and was remanded in custody.

Police Scotland said its enquiries were continuing.