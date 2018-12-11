Man in court charged with woman's murder in Ayr
- 11 December 2018
A man has appeared in court charged with murder following the death of a woman in Ayrshire.
Ann McLean, 41, was found dead inside a property in Main Road, Ayr, in the early hours of 28 November.
John Prentice, 53, was charged with murder when he appeared at Ayr Sheriff Court on Tuesday.
He did not enter a plea and was remanded in custody. The case was continued for further examination.