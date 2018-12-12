Image caption Darren Sinclair's body was found on waste ground in Drumchapel

Police have arrested and charged a second man in connection with the death of Darren Sinclair in Glasgow.

The 27-year-old's body was discovered on waste land near Invercanny Place on 6 November.

A 34-year-old is due to appear at Glasgow Sheriff Court and a full report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

Another man, 20-year-old Robert Dunn, was charged with killing Mr Sinclair when he appeared in court on 12 December.

Mr Dunn made no plea when he appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court and was remanded in custody.