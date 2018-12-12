Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption The fire happened on 3 September

Police in Glasgow have released images of a man they believe could help with an investigation into a deliberate fire.

A blaze was started at the Bombay Lounge restaurant on Maryhill Road on Monday 3 September.

The property was damaged and police say the "reckless act" caused significant loss to the owner.

Detectives would like to find the man who appears in the series of CCTV images from the area of the incident.

Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Police want to speak to the man in the CCTV images

The man is described as white, aged between 35-45 years old, of stocky build and had balding hair. He was wearing a Gap hooded top, glasses and white trainers.

Det Sgt John Dowds from Maryhill CID said: "This was a despicable and reckless act that has resulted in a significant loss to a local business owner and had the potential risk of affecting connecting properties.

"I am appealing to the public to assist police in identifying the man in the pictures, who may have information of significance to the investigation."