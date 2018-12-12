Image copyright Google Image caption The men forced their way into the couple's home in Dinmont Crescent

Two men have been jailed for more than eight years after forcing their way into a house in Motherwell wearing masks and armed with hammers and knives.

Steven Connor, 33, from Wishaw, and Gary Wilson, 31, from Coatbridge, broke into their home as they watched TV.

The judge at the High Court in Glasgow described the attempted robbery as a "terrifying assault".

Connor had been released from prison on licence at the time.

The pair admitted assaulting Kevin Dillon and Carol Barr at their home in Dinmont Crescent, Motherwell, on 22 April, with intent to rob them.

Judge Lord Burns jailed Connor for four years and four months and he will be monitored in the community for three years after his release.

Wilson, who has fewer previous convictions, was jailed for three years and seven months.

'Significant record for violence'

Lord Burns told the men: "You both involved yourselves in a terrifying assault on these householders with your faces masked and weapons in your hands."

The court was told that Connor had a significant record for violence.

Prosecutor Greg Farrell said: "The couple were sitting watching television at 23:30 when they heard a bang on their front front door.

"Two men wearing black masks with skull faces on them burst in. Each was carrying a hammer and a knife.

"One of them said: 'This is a robbery, drugs, money.'"

One of the men pushed Ms Barr and when Mr Dillon intervened to help her he was hit by both accused.

Connor hit Mr Dillon on the arm and Wilson hit him on the knee. Both men struck him with a hammer and then fled.

Solicitor advocate Shahid Latif, representing Connor, said: "He turned back to drug abuse after his business failed. This incident was of short duration and no one was seriously hurt."

Solicitor advocate Rhonda Anderson, representing Wilson, said: "They were only in the house for about two minutes. Mr Dillon received a minor injury to his arm."

Wilson has displayed remorse, she added.