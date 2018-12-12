Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was walking on a path near Canal Street when the attack took place

A 67-year-old woman has been raped on a footpath in Ayrshire.

She was attacked while walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats between 19:30 and 20:30 on Saturday 8 December.

She was approached from behind by a man who subjected her to a serious sexual assault before making off from the scene.

The victim revealed what had happened to a relative some time later and the incident was reported to police on Tuesday.

Det Insp Stuart Lipsett said: "Extensive enquiries are under way to establish the full circumstances of this shocking incident and to trace the despicable individual responsible.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Canal Street between 19:30 and 20:30 on Saturday and may have noticed a man following a woman, or anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch.

"Additional patrols will be in the area to provide reassurance to members of the public and I would urge anyone with concerns to approach our officers out on patrol who will be happy to assist."