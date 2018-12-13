Image copyright Mike Gibbons/Spindrift Image caption William Robertson violently attacked the baby girl

A man has been jailed for six years for attempting to murder a nine-month-old baby girl.

William Robertson, of Clydebank, attacked the child so violently she was left with a fractured skull and extensive bruising on her face.

He was supposed to be caring for the baby when the incident happened on 9 September last year.

The 21-year-old denied hitting the baby and claimed: "I'm not a monster". The girl has now made a full recovery.

During his trial, Robertson had insisted he had been asleep, and only woke up when the child fell off the couch at his flat in Clydebank.

Lie detector

He claimed that was how the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had been hurt.

However, medical experts said her injuries had been caused by more than one incident.

Robertson claimed he had been prepared to undergo a lie detector test to prove his innocence, but was found guilty of attempted murder.

The court heard that Robertson had ran to his mother's nearby house at 04:00 with the seriously injured baby in his arms.

An ambulance was called and at Glasgow's Royal Hospital for Children the baby was found to have suffered a fractured skull and extensive bruising.

'Pretending to cry'

The child's mother, aged 19, said Robertson phoned to say her daughter was in hospital.

She added "He was trying to sound upset. I could tell it was put on by the tone of his voice.

"It was as if he was pretending to cry."

The mother said when she arrived at the hospital about 04:20 Robertson was sitting on a chair and her daughter was in a hospital bed, screaming and crying.

She said: "He was sitting next to my daughter. He was not trying to comfort her. He said: 'It's not what it looks like.'

"I could smell drink off him and his eyes were just all over the place."

'Recovered well'

She said that Robertson gave her three different accounts of how the baby came to be injured.

Passing sentence at the High Court in Glasgow, judge Norman Ritchie told Robertson: "You were convicted of endangering the life of a vulnerable, defenceless child.

"You caused significant injury, but by good fortune the child has recovered well."

Judge Ritchie ordered that Robertson should be monitored in the community for two years after his release to protect the public.

Defence QC Donald Findlay said that his client continued to maintain his innocence and that it had been an accidental fall.