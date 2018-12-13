Image copyright Facebook Image caption Conner Cowper died after being struck in the neck with a knife

A 17-year-old girl has been found guilty of murdering a teenage boy at a party in North Lanarkshire.

The girl - who cannot be named for legal reason - was pregnant at the time she stabbed 18-year-old Conner Cowper in the neck in April this year.

She had met Conner, who it was claimed "fancied" the girl, just hours before she attacked him at a flat in Holytown.

The teenager claimed she was defending herself because she believed he was going to hit her.

Jurors heard Conner liked the girl but she had kissed another young man that night.

Prosecutors claimed she "loved being centre of attention" and was trying to "play the two men off against each other".

But she later "exploded" at the party in a flat when Conner branded her a "stupid wee girl".

'Utter nonsense'

She grabbed a blade, struck Conner and fled the scene.

The 17-year-old denied murder during a trial at the High Court in Glasgow, claiming she lashed out fearing Conner was going to hit her.

She also claimed to have been affected by a previous abusive relationship.

But prosecutors branded her evidence "utter nonsense".

Image caption The street in Holytown was sealed off by police

The girl - who gave birth while on remand in Cornton Vale - will return to the dock for sentencing in the New Year.

During the trial, it was claimed Conner was being "flirty" with her at the party - but she was not interested.

The killer instead kissed another man there. She said Conner's "attitude changed" and he later started arguing with her.

She told the trial he went on to "lunge" at her.

'Headbutted an officer'

She told the court: "I thought he was going to assault me. I thought back to when I was with (her ex partner)."

Her QC Tony Graham asked: "The knife went four inches into Conner Cowper's neck - how did it get there?"

The 17 year-old said: "I did it."

When police found her near the scene, she kicked and headbutted an officer. She was described as "laughing" at one stage.

The trial heard how she later asked an officer: "Can I have my knife back? It is good for cutting onions."