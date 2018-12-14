Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit by car as he crossed the road near Dalnottar Cemetery

A 53-year old man has died after being hit by a car in Clydebank.

The man was crossing the A82 Great Western Road at about 05:50 when he was struck by the Volkswagen Polo near Dalnottar Cemetery.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. The road was closed for several hours.

Police are appealing to any drivers who may have been in the area and noticed the man, who was dressed in dark clothes, walking towards the Erskine Bridge.

They are also asking drivers with dashcam cameras to check their footage.

Police said the female driver of the car was not injured but was left shaken.

Anyone with information should contact police.