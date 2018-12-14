Former Celtic Boys Club manager Frank Cairney guilty of abuse
- 14 December 2018
A former manager of Celtic Boys Club has been found guilty of nine charges of sexually abusing young footballers.
Frank Cairney, 83, was placed on the sex offenders register and was granted bail until he is sentenced next month.
Sheriff Daniel Kelly QC praised the "courage" of Cairney's victims, who he said had brought forward these matters to public scrutiny.
The jury of eight women and seven men took two hours to reach their verdicts at Hamilton Sheriff Court.