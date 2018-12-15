Image copyright Ardrossan Coastguard Image caption The device was discovered on Irvine beach

A controlled explosion has been carried out on Irvine Beach after suspected ordnance was discovered on the sand.

Ardrossan Coastguard rescue team was called out on Friday morning following discovery of the device, halfway between Irvine and Barassie.

The Royal Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from Faslane naval base attended on Saturday morning when the tide had gone out to perform the controlled explosion.

The beach has now reopened.

A spokesman from Ardrossan Coastguard said: "Coastguard resources established a safety cordon with part of Irvine beach being closed off for a short period of time, with the object being destroyed by means of a controlled explosion.

Image copyright Ardrossan Coastguard Image caption A controlled explosion was carried out when the tide went out

"Following the explosion and a final assessment of the site by the Royal Navy, the cordon has been lifted and all resources stood down to return to their respective stations. We would like to thank the public for their co-operation during the short time when part of the beach was closed."

It is not the first time suspected military munitions have washed up on the beach.

Bomb experts were called to suspected devices on Irvine beach on 22 September, 28 September, 31 October and 7 Nov.

The Coastguard has reminded the public to call 999 if they find something on the beach they think may be a maritime distress flare or a piece of military ordnance.