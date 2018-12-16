Image copyright Google Image caption The fire in Carolside Avenue was brought under control

Fire crews have been called to a house fire in East Renfrewshire.

The blaze started in a house in Carolside Avenue in Clarkston and the emergency services were alerted at about 12:20 on Sunday after reports of smoke coming from a downstairs window.

Scottish Fire and Rescue confirmed three fire appliances were sent to the residential street and the fire was brought under control.

It is not believed anyone was hurt in the incident.