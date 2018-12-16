Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was discovered in the street near Beith Parish Church

Police are investigating after a woman was discovered unconscious in a street in Ayrshire.

The 52-year-old was discovered lying on Kirk Road, Beith by a passing driver at about 16:35 on Friday.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where she was treated for a head injury. Her condition is described as serious but stable.

Police are now trying to establish what happened to the woman.

Sgt Ian Thornton said: "Inquiries into this incident are at a very early stage and so far we have been unable to speak with the injured woman."

Nearby pantomime

According to police, the victim is local to the area and described as being white, 5ft 6 in height, of heavy build. She was wearing a purple jacket and black trousers.

She had been out walking her dog, a small black and white terrier, just before she was found.

Sgt Thornton said: "I would ask anyone who was in the area, in particular drivers with dashcam footage, who may have seen the woman around that time, or indeed, who saw or has any information about what happened to her, to come forward.

"A pantomime was scheduled to take place at nearby Beith Parish Church that evening, and we know that a number of people may have been in the general area around the time the woman was discovered.

"Maybe they saw her walking her dog before she was found."