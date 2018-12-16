Image copyright Google Image caption The attacks took place on Holland Street

A 20-year-old man has been seriously assaulted by a group in Glasgow city centre.

The victim's friends, aged 21 and 22, were also attacked but managed to get away.

The three men had become involved in a confrontation with five men in Holland Street at about 03.20 on Friday.

Officers are appealing for a group of people who were singing at the junction of Holland Street and Sauchiehall Street to come forward.

They believe this group could provide more information on the incident or the suspects.

Facial injury

The injured man suffered a facial injury and was treated at Glasgow Royal Infirmary before being released.

One of the suspects had red hair and a red beard. The attackers made off in the direction of Bath Street.

Det Con Alistair Donaldson said: "This area would have been busy around the time of the incident with revellers leaving pubs and clubs in an effort to get taxis and make their way home.

"I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time of the crime to contact us.

"Three young men have been assaulted on a night out and we need to establish exactly what has happened and why."