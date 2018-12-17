Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked near Tollcross Park

An attack on a teenager in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder.

The 19-year-old man was assaulted at 14:45 on Sunday at Tollcross Road, near Tollcross Park, in the east of the city.

He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Hospital staff said he was in a stable condition.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing."