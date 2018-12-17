Attack on teenager in Glasgow 'was attempted murder'
- 17 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
An attack on a teenager in Glasgow is being treated as attempted murder.
The 19-year-old man was assaulted at 14:45 on Sunday at Tollcross Road, near Tollcross Park, in the east of the city.
He was taken to Glasgow Royal Infirmary for treatment. Hospital staff said he was in a stable condition.
A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Officers are treating the incident as attempted murder and inquiries are ongoing."