Image copyright Google Image caption The trailer was parked at Nether Southbar Farm in Inchinnan

A trailer loaded with whisky and gin worth more than £100,000 has been stolen from a farm in Renfrewshire.

The raid was carried out at Nether Southbar Farm in Inchinnan at about 01:30 on Sunday.

Police want to trace two white trucks which were seen near the property where the Southbar Transport trailer was parked.

Officers have have also appealed for any witnesses who were in the Greenock Road area at the time to come forward.

Det Insp Ross MacDonald, of Paisley Police Office, said: "Inquiries are at an early stage into this high-value theft.

"Initial inquiries have revealed that two white trucks were seen in the area around the time of the theft and we are currently carrying out inquiries to establish if they were involved in this incident.

"I would urge anyone who was in the area early on Sunday morning who either witnessed anything suspicious, or who has any information that may assist our investigation, to contact Paisley Police Office."