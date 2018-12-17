Man seriously injured in murder bid at house in Kilwinning
- 17 December 2018
A 41-year-old man has been seriously injured in an attempted murder at a house in North Ayrshire.
The attack took place in Bartonholm Terrace, Kilwinning, at about 02:20 on Sunday.
The man, who suffered a head injury, was taken by ambulance to Crosshouse Hospital in Kilmarnock.
He was later transferred to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where his condition is described as serious but stable.
Police have appealed for witnesses.