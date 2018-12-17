Image copyright Google Image caption The grey Vauxhall Astra was abandoned behind The Vulcan pub in Coatbridge

Detectives are hunting a driver who fled the scene after knocking down a pedestrian in North Lanarkshire.

The 55-year-old was crossing Main Street in Coatbridge when he was struck by a grey Vauxhall Astra.

The driver stopped briefly after the incident, which happened at about 17:20 on Sunday, then drove off and abandoned the car behind The Vulcan pub.

The victim was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment. Staff there have described his condition as stable.

Police Scotland said inquiries were ongoing to trace the driver.

Sgt John Tait said: "I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the victim being struck, or observed a grey Vauxhall Astra driving on Main Street before or after the incident, to please get in touch."