Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption William Gladstone died on Sunday

A murder inquiry has been launched after the death of 37-year-old man in Lanark on Sunday.

William Gladstone Junior, known as Billy, and another man, 60, were seriously injured in a disturbance outside a house on Ayr Road, Lanark.

The incident happened at about 19:00. The men were then taken to Wishaw General Hospital, where Mr Gladstone, of Newtonhead Road, Lanark, died.

The 60-year-old is in a serious but stable condition.

Police said no other people had been reported to them as having been injured during the disturbance.

Officers want to speak to a group of men who they believe were in the area around the time.

Group of men

Det Ch Insp David Scott, of Police Scotland, said: "It would appear that Mr Gladstone and the 60-year-old man drove to an address in Ayr Road, near to Mansefield Place, where they were attacked.

"Emergency services were called to a disturbance, however, all involved had made off prior to police arrival.

"Mr Gladstone and the other injured man were taken by car to Wishaw General Hospital and that's when police were made aware that they had been seriously assaulted."

He said police wanted to speak to a group of men who were in the area around the time of the attack.

"It's vital that we speak to them and I would urge them to contact the police as they may have information that would assist our inquiries," he said.

"Although quite rural, Ayr Road is the main road between Uddington and Rigside so it's likely that other cars were on the road. I would ask anyone who saw any disturbance or any vehicles driving erratically in the area to contact police.

"I believe that this attack was not random and that those involved are known to each other. However, I know that this will be of concern to local people, so I would like to reassure them that additional officers will be in the area."