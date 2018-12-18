Image copyright Google Image caption The man was struck by a vehicle on Carnarvon Street

A 20-year-old man was deliberately struck by a car near Charing Cross in Glasgow in what police are treating as an attempted murder.

The man was targeted in Carnarvon Street at about 01:35.

He was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital where his condition is described as stable.

Police officers, who have appealed for witnesses, said a number of vehicles were in the street at the time.

Det Sgt Nita Bhatt said: "Inquiries are at a very early stage to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident and we are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

"It is vital that we speak to anyone who was in the vicinity of Carnarvon Street in the early hours of this morning who saw or heard anything at all suspicious.

"We would also urge any motorists with dash cams who were in the area to check their footage in case they have captured the vehicles involved."