Image copyright Google Image caption The victim was targeted in a sheltered housing complex on McGregor Road, Cumbernauld

Detectives are hunting two hooded men who stabbed a man as he slept in his grandmother's house.

The 27-year-old was targeted in a sheltered housing complex on McGregor Road, Cumbernauld, North Lanarkshire, at about 07:55 on Tuesday.

Police said the attackers entered the property and seriously assaulted the victim in a bedroom.

The man was taken to Monklands Hospital for treatment to injuries to his face and arm and is in a stable condition.

The victim's grandmother raised the alarm after the attackers fled the scene.

Det Sgt Iain Sneddon said: "This attack took place in the middle of a sheltered housing complex and extensive inquiries are under way to trace the individuals involved.

"I would appeal to anyone who was in the area between 7am and 8am, and may have seen or heard anything at all suspicious, to please get in touch."