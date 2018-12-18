Image copyright Matt Smith Image caption A picture posted on Twitter shows the bus in the garden after striking a wall

A bus has ended up in a Glasgow garden after it collided with a car and damaged a wall.

Police Scotland said the alarm was raised on Paisley Road West, near Cardonald Place Road, at about 15:40.

A force spokeswoman said there were no reports of any injuries and inquiries were ongoing.

A picture posted on Twitter shows the First Bus service in the garden after striking a wall. Another image shows a badly damaged car on the main road.

The accident is causing major traffic disruption in the area.

Duncan Cameron, operations director at First Glasgow, said: "We can confirm that thankfully there have been no reported injuries and an investigation is now underway to identify the cause of the incident."