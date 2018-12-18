Woman arrested after 'stabbing' at Ailsa Hospital in Ayr
- 18 December 2018
A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a community support worker in South Ayrshire.
Police Scotland confirmed the 42-year-old had been charged in connection with an incident at Ailsa Hospital on Dalmellington Road, Ayr.
The 42-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed at about 10:00 on 22 November.
No details about the charge have been released. The woman is expected to appear before Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.