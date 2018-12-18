Image caption Police outside Ailsa Hospital after the alleged attack

A woman has been arrested in connection with an alleged attack on a community support worker in South Ayrshire.

Police Scotland confirmed the 42-year-old had been charged in connection with an incident at Ailsa Hospital on Dalmellington Road, Ayr.

The 42-year-old victim was allegedly stabbed at about 10:00 on 22 November.

No details about the charge have been released. The woman is expected to appear before Ayr Sheriff Court on Wednesday.