Man charged over attempted murder outside house in Rigside
- 19 December 2018
A 36-year-old man has been charged over an attempted murder after a disturbance outside a house in South Lanarkshire.
A man aged 60 was seriously injured in the incident in Ayr Road, Rigside, at about 19:00 on Sunday.
Another man, 37-year-old William Gladstone, later died in hospital.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court later. Police Scotland said inquires into Mr Gladstone's death were continuing.