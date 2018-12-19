Glasgow & West Scotland

Man charged over attempted murder outside house in Rigside

  • 19 December 2018
William Gladstone Image copyright Police Scotland
Image caption William Gladstone died in hospital on Sunday after an incident in Rigside

A 36-year-old man has been charged over an attempted murder after a disturbance outside a house in South Lanarkshire.

A man aged 60 was seriously injured in the incident in Ayr Road, Rigside, at about 19:00 on Sunday.

Another man, 37-year-old William Gladstone, later died in hospital.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Lanark Sheriff Court later. Police Scotland said inquires into Mr Gladstone's death were continuing.

