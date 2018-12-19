Image caption The former Station Hotel overlooks the platforms at Ayr Station

Rail services through Ayr are expected to return to normal, four months after a crumbling former hotel led to safety concerns.

An exclusion zone was extended around Ayr station in August after the building was found to be unsafe.

It led to serious disruption to services between Glasgow Central, Ayr, Girvan, Stranraer and Kilmarnock.

Train operator ScotRail said a full service would resume on Thursday, after the unsafe structure was contained.

ScotRail Alliance, a partnership between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail, said the "successful encapsulation" of the privately-owned hotel building meant trains could now run safely through the station.

Safety director David Lister said: "We know it has been a challenging time for our customers, so we are really pleased to be able to restore a full service at Ayr.

"South Ayrshire Council, colleagues at ScotRail and Network Rail, and our task force partners have done fantastically well to get all services to and from Ayr back to normal in what was an extremely challenging situation."

Bill Reeve, chairman of the Ayr station taskforce group, thanked passengers for their patience.

He added: "This is welcome news for passengers and the business communities in and around Ayrshire, who can now enjoy the full restoration of longer trains between the town and Glasgow Central as well as fully restored services to Girvan and Stranraer."