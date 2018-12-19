Image copyright Google Image caption The weapon was found in The Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street on Tuesday

Detectives have recovered a handgun and ammunition from a hotel in Glasgow.

Police made the discovery as part of an investigation which led them to The Lorne Hotel on Sauchiehall Street shortly after 16:00 on Tuesday.

A force spokeswoman said inquiries were ongoing to establish how the weapon came to be on the premises but declined to comment on where it was found.

The gun is currently being examined by forensics and ballistics experts.

Officers are also examining CCTV in the area surrounding the converted Victorian building.

Det Insp Steven Elliott said: "Firearms clearly cause risk and harm to our communities and we will continue to work to seize these dangerous weapons and take them off our streets.

"This police operation reiterates our commitment to tackling serious and organised crime and sends a clear message to those involved that we will not tolerate their illegal activities in Glasgow.

"Our inquiries do not stop here and we will continue investigating how the handgun came to be in this establishment."