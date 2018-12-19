Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Tom Graham was last seen by a relative in mid-October

The sister of a man who has been missing for more than two months has issued an emotional appeal for him to get in touch.

Tom Graham, 30, was last seen by a relative in Elderpark Street in the Govan area of Glasgow in mid-October.

But the father-of-two was only formally reported missing to police on 26 November.

Officers said it is usual for Mr Graham not to be in regular contact, but not for this length of time.

His sister Sarah said: "He is loved by the family.

"Tom would come to my home all the time, at least after every few weeks, but I've not seen or spoken to him since mid-October.

"Tom, if you are hearing me, please let someone know that you are OK. You have not done anything wrong so please let me know you are OK."

'Increasingly concerned'

She also urged anyone who has information about her brother to contact police.

Sarah added: "We just want to know if Tom is OK or what's happened to him."

Mr Graham is described as about 6ft, with a medium/muscular build.

He has several distinctive tattoos, including the name Sophie on the right side of his neck and an image of a black panther on his right calf.

Mr Graham also has a distinct birthmark on the left side of his neck.

Chief Insp Shaheen Baber, area commander for Govan, said: "Tom's family are becoming increasingly concerned as time goes on and I am appealing for anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to please come forward.

"He is known to frequent various areas of Glasgow, including Govan, Toryglen and Drumchapel, where he has friends and family.

"I would urge members of the public to report any possible sightings of him to police.

"I would also appeal directly to Tom to please get in touch with someone to confirm that he is safe and well."