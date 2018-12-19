Image caption Police outside Ailsa Hospital after the incident

A community support worker who claimed she was stabbed at a hospital in South Ayrshire has been charged with wasting police time.

Donna Maxwell, 42, was injured after an incident at Ailsa Hospital, Dalmellington Road, Ayr, which happened at about 10:00 on 22 November.

Ms Maxwell, of Irvine, made no plea or declaration during the private hearing at Ayr Sheriff Court.

The case is being continued and she has been released on bail.