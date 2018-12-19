Image copyright Machrihanish Online Image caption The fire has destroyed the roof of the famous golf club

Firefighters are tackling a blaze which has devastated one of Scotland's oldest golf clubs.

The alarm was raised at Machrihanish Golf Club, Argyll and Bute, at 13:30 on Wednesday.

No one was injured but a picture posted on social media showed the roof of the clubhouse covered in flames.

Founded in 1876 the club is famous for the opening tee shot on its championship course which requires players to hit the ball over the sea.

Golfers can also test their skills on the 9 hole Pans course.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said officers were still at the scene at 20:00.