Firefighters are tackling a blaze which has devastated one of Scotland's oldest golf clubs.

The alarm was raised at Machrihanish Golf Club, Argyll and Bute, at 13:30 on Wednesday.

No one was injured but it later emerged the club steward's family home was also destroyed.

Founded in 1876 the club is famous for the opening tee shot on its championship course which requires players to hit the ball over the sea.

The club posted a statement on its Facebook page.

The clubhouse at Machrihanish Golf Club which has now been destroyed

It read: "As many will be aware, absolute devastation has hit Machrihanish Golf Club today.

"A fire has ripped through the entire Clubhouse, completely destroying the building.

"Firefighters have been working tirelessly from lunchtime today to try and contain the fire but unfortunately, despite every effort, they have been unable to save the building."

The club thanked everyone who responded to the blaze, including those who helped remove memorabilia from the lounge.

The statement concluded: "Our thoughts are with all club members at this sad time with our heartfelt, special thoughts going to Iain, our club steward and his family who have very sadly lost their home.

"We will endeavour to keep you updated in due course and our office staff will be in touch with all members in the comings days."

It is understood the steward and his family lived in the upper floor of the building.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said two pumps, including one from Helensburgh, were still in attendance at 22:00.

The operation had been scaled back by 7:20 on Thursday however the incident was still ongoing and one pump was still at the scene.

The operation is now in a dampening down phase and a full investigation to establish the cause will get under way.