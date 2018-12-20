Image copyright Getty Images

Council plans for parking bans around Celtic Park and Ibrox Stadium are to be discussed at public hearings after more than 2,700 objections were made.

Dozens of roads would be blocked off to non-residents on matchdays under the Glasgow City Council proposals.

The council says safety issues around blocked junctions, pathways and pavements are behind the move.

However, fans of both clubs have raised concerns about disabled access and a lack of public transport in the areas.

The council has now confirmed independent hearings will be held as many of the objections related to "the potential impact of the proposed restrictions on emergency routes to the stadia".

'Effective enforcement'

A council statement said: "The emergency routes, which provide direct access to the stadia for the emergency services, are currently traffic coned on match days.

"But this does not always facilitate effective enforcement against vehicles that are inappropriately parked.

"The proposals for areas around both stadia include the introduction of permanent signs and road markings that would allow for more effective parking enforcement on match days."

It adds: "To ensure the relevant regulations are followed, Glasgow City Council has written to the Scottish Government to ask that an independent Reporter be provided to manage appropriate hearings in respect of the proposals for both stadia."

The proposals resulted in 1,568 objections and 103 notices of support being received in respect of Ibrox Stadium, and 1,190 objections and 15 notices of support relating to Celtic Park.

Dates and venues for the the respective hearings are still to be set.