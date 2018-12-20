Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Billyjoe Bates died in hospital four days after he was found in a Glasgow street

The mother of a man who died after being found seriously injured in a street in Glasgow four weeks ago has urged witnesses to come forward.

Jackie Wilson said her family needed to know what happened to 28-year-old murder victim Billyjoe Bates.

Mr Bates was found in Ashgill Road, Milton, at 14:30 on Sunday 18 November. He died in hospital four days later.

Ms Wilson said: "Billyjoe was my youngest son and I miss him terribly every day."

She added: "He had his whole life ahead of him and it's devastating to know that I will never see him again.

"I don't know how our family will ever get over this and the thought of spending Christmas without Billyjoe is very upsetting.

"Our family need to know what happened and why so please, if you know anything at all, come forward and tell the police."

'Brutal murder'

Police Scotland have said extensive inquiries are ongoing to trace the people responsible for Mr Bates' murder.

Det Ch Insp Suzanne Chow, from Police Scotland's major investigations team, said: "I am appealing for people to come forward with any information which could help us find whoever is responsible for this brutal murder.

"Billyjoe was found seriously injured in a residential street in the middle of the afternoon and I believe that someone must know what happened to him.

"Whether you have information about where Billyjoe was prior to him being found injured, or if you saw or heard anything at all out of the ordinary in the area of Ashfield Street and Kippen Street, please do the right thing and get in touch.

"The slightest detail could be important and I would urge anyone with information to contact us."