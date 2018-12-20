Man charged after woman, 67, raped on path in Saltcoats
- 20 December 2018
A 39-year-old man has been charged after a 67-year-old woman was raped on a footpath in North Ayrshire.
The woman was attacked while walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats between 19:30 and 20:30 on Saturday 8 December.
She revealed what had happened to a relative some time later and the incident was reported to police the following Tuesday.
The arrested man is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.