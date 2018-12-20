Image copyright Google Image caption The woman was attacked on a path near Canal Street

A 39-year-old man has been charged after a 67-year-old woman was raped on a footpath in North Ayrshire.

The woman was attacked while walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats between 19:30 and 20:30 on Saturday 8 December.

She revealed what had happened to a relative some time later and the incident was reported to police the following Tuesday.

The arrested man is expected to appear at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court on Friday.