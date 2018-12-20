Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an "extremely violent" attack

Detectives have arrested a man in connection with the death of a father-of-three in Glasgow.

Owen Hassan, 30, was fatally injured following an incident in Greenview Street, Pollokshaws, on 7 November.

Mr Hassan, of Shawlands, was taken to the city's Queen Elizabeth University Hospital but died a short time later.

Police confirmed a 29-year-old man is expected to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court on Friday in connection with the death.