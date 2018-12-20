Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the victim was shot after being approached by two men on Lynn Walk, Balloch

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting in West Dunbartonshire.

Police Scotland said the 30-year-old man was approached by two men on Lynn Walk, Balloch, shortly before 18:50 on Thursday.

One of the men then shot him in what officers have described as a targeted attack

The victim has been taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow where he is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

His condition is not thought to be life threatening.

Det Insp Steve Martin said: "At this time our information leads me to believe that this may not be a random attack and that the injured man was the intended victim.

"I am appealing for anyone who was in Lynn Walk, or the Balloch area, around the time of the shooting and seen anyone in a vehicle acting suspiciously to come forward.

"While you may not think what you witnessed is significant, let the police know and we will be the judge."

Locals took to social media to describe the response, which included armed officers. One tweeted: "Dalvait like a scene out of CSI tonight, madness."