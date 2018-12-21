Man charged with rape after attack on the 67-year-old in Saltcoats
- 21 December 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court charged with rape after a pensioner was attacked in the street.
The 67-year-old woman was assaulted from behind while walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, on 8 December.
James Black, 39, made no plea at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court to a charge of rape.
The case was continued for further investigation. Mr Black, of North Ayrshire, was remanded in custody.