The woman was walking on a path near Canal Street when the attack took place

A man has appeared in court charged with rape after a pensioner was attacked in the street.

The 67-year-old woman was assaulted from behind while walking near Canal Street in Saltcoats, Ayrshire, on 8 December.

James Black, 39, made no plea at Kilmarnock Sheriff Court to a charge of rape.

The case was continued for further investigation. Mr Black, of North Ayrshire, was remanded in custody.