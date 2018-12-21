Image caption Lauren Wade was two when she died

Lessons will be learned from the death of starved toddler Lauren Wade, according to Glasgow's child protection committee.

The multi-agency will publish the findings and recommendations from a review into Lauren's "tragic" case in 2019.

It comes after her parents admitted to her wilful ill-treatment and neglect.

Emergency crews found the two-year-old emaciated, dirty and riddled with head lice when she died in March 2015.

The filthy flat she lived in with parents Margaret Wade, 38, and Marie Sweeney, 37, was described by one detective as the worst he had seen.

She died due to complications with malnutrition after lying "emaciated" for days.

The pair from Townhead were initially charged with murder but admitted to lesser charges of wilful ill-treatment and neglect between June 2014 and March 2015.

They also pled guilty to a similar charge in connection her two older siblings between 2007 and 2015.

Wade and Sweeney did not keep the children clean, provide proper food clothes or medical care, the High Court in Glasgow heard.

'Highly distressing'

Colin Anderson, independent chair of the child protection committee, said a significant case review into the circumstances surrounding Laurens' death and the neglectful care of her siblings had been conducted.

A summary of findings will be published in the New Year across children's services in Glasgow.

The review was completed in February 2016 but was not initially published while criminal proceedings were pending.

Mr Anderson added: "This was a tragic and unnecessary death and it is right that Lauren's mother and her partner will be held to account for their actions.

"Instruction from the Crown Office over the past couple of years while this case was being prepared has prevented the full dissemination of the learning from this Significant Case Review across universal services in the city."

A Glasgow City Council spokeswoman said: "This was a highly distressing case and following the death of Lauren, the child protection committee immediately initiated a significant case review.

"Glasgow City Council, as a key member of the child protection committee, will work with the committee to act on and cascade the learning of the key findings and recommendations as a matter of urgency."