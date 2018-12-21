Image caption Owen Hassan was the victim of an attack in Pollokshaws in November

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a father-of-three in Glasgow.

David Callaghan, 29, is accused of pursuing and attacking 30-year-old Owen Hassan in Pollokshaws on 7 November.

Mr Callaghan, from East Kilbride, appeared in private at Glasgow Sheriff Court. He made no plea and was remanded in custody.

Court papers allege that Mr Callaghan, while acting with another, pursued Mr Hassan and caused him to fall.

'Repeatedly struck'

It is claimed that while on the ground, he took hold of Mr Hassan and prevented him from leaving, detained him against his will and repeatedly struck him on the head and body with weapons.

It is further alleged "having made good his escape", Mr Callaghan further pursued Mr Hassan and struck him on the head and body with a knife, or similar and murdered him.

Mr Callaghan will appear at a later date for a full committal hearing.